Sessions start June 29 for Bravo Sports Camp for 11-14 years old

Wednesday, June 10, 2020



The City of Shoreline Youth and Teen Development Program has been working to provide camp opportunities for youth ages 10-15 during the summer.

Bravo Sports Camp, serving ages 11-14 years old is a new and fun camp experience at the Richmond Highlands Park, 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline 98133

Participants will enjoy outdoor fun in this uniquely themed day camp. Bravo will bring a different experience to each week, combined with traditional sports and game-based activities.

The first session starts June 29, 2020 and runs Monday through Friday, 12:00-4:00pm. Each session is priced at $165 for Shoreline Residents and $198 for Non-Residents/Lake Forest Park Residents.

If you have any questions about Bravo Sports Camp, contact Waldo through email at wnambo-ojeda@shorelinewa.gov or by phone at 206-373-1239.




