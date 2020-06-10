Sessions start June 29 for Bravo Sports Camp for 11-14 years old
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Bravo Sports Camp, serving ages 11-14 years old is a new and fun camp experience at the Richmond Highlands Park, 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline 98133
Participants will enjoy outdoor fun in this uniquely themed day camp. Bravo will bring a different experience to each week, combined with traditional sports and game-based activities.
The first session starts June 29, 2020 and runs Monday through Friday, 12:00-4:00pm. Each session is priced at $165 for Shoreline Residents and $198 for Non-Residents/Lake Forest Park Residents.
If you have any questions about Bravo Sports Camp, contact Waldo through email at wnambo-ojeda@shorelinewa.gov or by phone at 206-373-1239.
