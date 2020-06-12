Shoreline Schools deciding whether to open in the fall

This letter was sent to all Shoreline Schools families and staff on Thursday June 11, 2020:

Dear Shoreline Schools Families and Staff,

He added that counties in Phases 1 or 1.5 of the Washington “Safe Start” plan must receive approval to reopen from their local health authority. Changing health conditions in a county or region may cause a local health authority or even the Governor to have to reconsider this opportunity to open, but the primary planning of most districts should be a presumption of a fall opening.that was released and will use it to develop our plan of action for the start of school, which is scheduled to begin on September 2 for grades 1-12 and September 8 for kindergarten.

The guidance provides clear protocols we must adhere to and also allows for some local control and decision-making in some areas. Our team will review and consider all of the health and safety options available to us., and we will be adjusting the way school works so that we can keep students, staff and families safe while also providing the best possible environment for teaching and learning.Clear and transparent communication is a priority for us, and we will provideto make sure you have the latest information regarding what the start of school will look like.that will be sent to school families early next week. This short, 10-minute survey will provide us with valuable information about your thoughts regarding the start of school, as well as feedback on distance learning this year.Public Information OfficeShoreline Public Schools