Shoreline Schools deciding whether to open in the fall
Friday, June 12, 2020
|Shoreline Public Schools headquarters
Shoreline Center
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
This letter was sent to all Shoreline Schools families and staff on Thursday June 11, 2020:
Dear Shoreline Schools Families and Staff,
In a press conference this morning and in written guidance, State Superintendent Chris Reykdal stated that schools will open this fall for in-person instruction. This will require new measures to protect the health and safety of everyone in our schools and work sites.
He stated, “This guidance is grounded in my belief that the most equitable opportunity for educational success relies upon the comprehensive supports for students provided in our schools with our professionals and the systems of supports we have built. We will do this together, keeping student and staff safety and well-being as our highest priority in the reopening.”
He added that counties in Phases 1 or 1.5 of the Washington “Safe Start” plan must receive approval to reopen from their local health authority. Changing health conditions in a county or region may cause a local health authority or even the Governor to have to reconsider this opportunity to open, but the primary planning of most districts should be a presumption of a fall opening.
We are in the process of reviewing the guidance that was released and will use it to develop our plan of action for the start of school, which is scheduled to begin on September 2 for grades 1-12 and September 8 for kindergarten.
The guidance provides clear protocols we must adhere to and also allows for some local control and decision-making in some areas. Our team will review and consider all of the health and safety options available to us.
The health and safety of our community comes first, and we will be adjusting the way school works so that we can keep students, staff and families safe while also providing the best possible environment for teaching and learning.
Clear and transparent communication is a priority for us, and we will provide weekly updates to make sure you have the latest information regarding what the start of school will look like.
You can help us in this planning by taking the school reopening survey that will be sent to school families early next week. This short, 10-minute survey will provide us with valuable information about your thoughts regarding the start of school, as well as feedback on distance learning this year.
Public Information Office
Shoreline Public Schools
public.info@shorelineschools.org
