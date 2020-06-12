Ask questions of legislative candidates at the SAN’s substitute forum

Evan Smith

Politics reporter





By Evan Smith





Send me a question to ask when I contact candidates next week. I’ll play the role of forum moderator, selecting and editing questions and combining them where possible.



I’ll present your questions to these candidates:













With no candidate forums in community centers and church basements between now and the Aug. 4 primary, we’ll run a substitute primary-election forum here.We’ll provide you with a chance to ask questions of the legislative candidates seeking your votes in the 32nd and 46th districts.I’ve already sent a couple of general questions to each of the six candidates running for two state representative positions in the 32nd Legislative District and the four running for two spots in the 46th district.