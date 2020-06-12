Ask questions of legislative candidates at the SAN’s substitute forum
Friday, June 12, 2020
With no candidate forums in community centers and church basements between now and the Aug. 4 primary, we’ll run a substitute primary-election forum here.
We’ll provide you with a chance to ask questions of the legislative candidates seeking your votes in the 32nd and 46th districts.
I’ve already sent a couple of general questions to each of the six candidates running for two state representative positions in the 32nd Legislative District and the four running for two spots in the 46th district.
Now, I want your help.
Send me a question to ask when I contact candidates next week. I’ll play the role of forum moderator, selecting and editing questions and combining them where possible.
I’ll present your questions to these candidates:
- Legislative District 32, State Representative Pos. 1-- Shirley Sutton (Prefers Democratic Party), Keith Smith (Prefers Democratic Party), Cindy Ryu (Prefers Democratic Party);
- Legislative District 32, State Representative Pos. 2-- Gray Petersen (Prefers Democratic Party), Tamra Smilanich (Prefers Non Partisan Party), Lauren Davis (Prefers Democratic Party);
- Legislative District 46, State Representative Pos. 1-- Gerry Pollet (Prefers Democratic Party), Eric J. Brown (Prefers Republican Party);
- Legislative District 46, State Representative Pos. 2-- Javier Valdez (Prefers Democratic Party), Beth Daranciang (Prefers Republican Party).
If this were a traditional candidate forum, we’d hand out pencils and index cards for your questions. Here, we’ll just wait for your emails.
Send your questions to me at schsmith@frontier.com. Include your name and whether you live in the 32nd Legislative District (Shoreline) or the 46th District (Lake Forest Park, Kenmore).
Unlike the traditional forums, we won’t serve refreshments. You’ll have to supply your own coffee and cookies.
