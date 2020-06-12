All Washington counties in re-opening; see what's allowed in King county
Friday, June 12, 2020
|Ridgecrest Pub has outdoor and indoor dining
Make a reservation HERE
The information is updated and changes are frequent. If you need the most up to date information, the webpage is HERE
The Gov. website offers an easy-to-understand graphic with explanation of what is included in each phase. (the print is too small to publish here)
What activities are allowed under a modified Phase 1 application:
Pending a business' ability to follow the State's public health guidance (linked below), the following businesses and activities are now permitted in King County with limits and requirements as noted.
Pending a business' ability to follow the State's public health guidance (linked below), the following businesses and activities are now permitted in King County with limits and requirements as noted.
Outdoor recreation
All activities may operate subject to Phase 2 guidance, part one, two and three. Requirements for professional sporting, and outdoor youth and adult recreation teams.
Modified Phase 1: miniature golf, putt putt golf, and staffed water recreation facilities (public and private) COVID-19 reopening requirements
Updated: Golf Restart Phase 2 COVID-19 requirements and recommendations
All activities may operate subject to Phase 2 guidance, part one, two and three. Requirements for professional sporting, and outdoor youth and adult recreation teams.
Modified Phase 1: miniature golf, putt putt golf, and staffed water recreation facilities (public and private) COVID-19 reopening requirements
Updated: Golf Restart Phase 2 COVID-19 requirements and recommendations
Fitness
All outdoor activities may operate subject to Phase 2 guidance, which limits the occupants to no more than five people outside of a household (excluding the instructor).Indoor fitness studios may operate subject to Phase 2 guidance but is limited to one on one activities only.
Social gatherings
Only allowed outdoors with five or fewer people outside the household.
Additional construction
Manufacturing operations
Real estate** (residential and commercial)
All activities may operate subject to Phase 2 guidance with the exception that at no time may an office's occupancy be higher than 25% and indoor services are limited to 30 minutes.
In-home/domestic services
In-store retail**
All non-essential retail activities may operate subject to Phase 2 guidance with the exception that at no time may an establishment's occupancy be higher than 15% and indoor services are limited to 30 minutes.
Personal services
All activities may operate subject to Phase 2 guidance with the exception that at no time may the number of customers be more than 25% the number capable of being served at any one time, or 1 person if it is a single bed/chair studio.
Professional services**
All activities may operate subject to Phase 2 guidance with the exception that at no time may an establishment's occupancy be higher than 25% and indoor services are limited to 30 minutes.
Photography
Pet grooming
All activities may operate subject to Phase 2 guidance with the exception that at no time may an establishment's occupancy be higher than 25%.
Restaurants
All outdoor dining activities may operate subject to Phase 2 guidance at 50% outdoor capacity with all tables and chairs maintaining 6 feet of distance. Additional or new outdoor seating would be allowed subject to maintaining 6 feet of distance between tables and chairs, as well as receiving a city permit as is typically needed. All indoor dining services may operate subject to Phase 2 guidance with the exception that at no time may the number of customers be more than 25% of the tables provided such tables and chairs are more than 6 feet away from each other.
*This does not apply to faith or religious gatherings which will continue to operate according to Phase 1 guidance by the State allowing up to 100 people outdoors, excluding staff.
**Real estate, professional services, and in-store retail businesses will be directed to provide signage encouraging indoor visits to less than 30 minutes. At no time may face to face interactions last longer than 30 minutes.
*This does not apply to faith or religious gatherings which will continue to operate according to Phase 1 guidance by the State allowing up to 100 people outdoors, excluding staff.
**Real estate, professional services, and in-store retail businesses will be directed to provide signage encouraging indoor visits to less than 30 minutes. At no time may face to face interactions last longer than 30 minutes.
0 comments:
Post a Comment