Shoreline PTA Council presents scholarship awards
Saturday, June 13, 2020
Each received a $500 scholarship award from Shoreline PTA Council to support their post-high school studies.
The scholarship fund was created when the former Shoreline High School (now the Shoreline Center) closed to make way for the two current high schools.
The Shoreline PTA gave their money to Council to be awarded to a graduating senior from each high school every spring.
Thanks to Suzanne Monson and Marianne Stephens, the Career and College Readiness Coordinators at Shorecrest and Shorewood High Schools for their support and assistance.
Tesfa will be attending UW Bothell to study computer science and software engineering.
Elliott Guy will be headed to Western Washington University to study marine biology.
