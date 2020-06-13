June Art Walk Edmonds canceled

We are looking ahead to July 16th to see how we can safely and responsibly hold our beloved Art Walk again.

The Art Walk Edmonds Board has canceled the June 18th Art Walk.The event is normally is held monthly on the Third Thursday from 5 to 8pm when galleries, merchants, neighbors and friends join in celebrating the arts and cultivating local vitality by hosting local artists, demos, food and music.The board noted that many of the downtown merchants are just starting to get back to business, with varying limitations on building capacity.