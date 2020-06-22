Seattle Humane pet food bank
Monday, June 22, 2020
If you’re struggling to make ends meet or care for your pets, we would love to help. We offer a pet food bank and services for low-income pet owners or families experiencing hardship.
The Pet Food Bank receives the majority of their supplies through generous donations from the community. They try to provide both wet and dry food, and litter, while supplies last.
Pet owners may apply for monthly pet food or one-time emergency assistance for 30 days’ worth of supplies. In order to apply, click on this request form.
If you have questions contact them by phone at 425-649-7566 or email outreach@seattlehumane.org.
Please let us know if your pet has specific dietary needs and we will do our best to accommodate.
