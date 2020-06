Seattle Humane pet food bank

Please let us know if your pet has specific dietary needs and we will do our best to accommodate.

Pet owners may apply for monthly pet food or one-time emergency assistance for 30 days’ worth of supplies. In order to apply, click on this



If you have questions contact them by phone at 425-649-7566 or email





Pet owners may apply for monthly pet food or one-time emergency assistance for 30 days’ worth of supplies. In order to apply, click on this request form If you have questions contact them by phone at 425-649-7566 or email outreach@seattlehumane.org

The Pet Food Bank receives the majority of their supplies through generous donations from the community. They try to provide both wet and dry food, and litter, while supplies last.