Seattle Humane pet food bank

Monday, June 22, 2020


Seattle Humane’s Pet Food Bank collects and distributes pet food donations for pets belonging to low-income families or pet owners experiencing hardship. The program feeds 2,000 pets every month with eight tons of donated pet food delivered by volunteers to low-income senior housing complexes and food banks throughout the region.

If you’re struggling to make ends meet or care for your pets, we would love to help. We offer a pet food bank and services for low-income pet owners or families experiencing hardship.

According to their interactive map they have a pet food pick up location near us at North Helpline - Bitter Lake Food Bank 13000 Linden Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133

The Pet Food Bank receives the majority of their supplies through generous donations from the community. They try to provide both wet and dry food, and litter, while supplies last. 

Please let us know if your pet has specific dietary needs and we will do our best to accommodate.

Pet owners may apply for monthly pet food or one-time emergency assistance for 30 days’ worth of supplies. In order to apply, click on this request form.

If you have questions contact them by phone at 425-649-7566 or email outreach@seattlehumane.org.



Posted by DKH at 12:37 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  