No cost for COVID-19 testing in Washington state
Sunday, June 21, 2020
According to the state insurance commissioner and the state Department of Health there should be no cost to you as a patient for testing, whether you have insurance or not.
The state Insurance Commissioner is requiring insurers to waive co-pays and deductibles for COVID-19 testing, and has answered frequently asked questions about health insurance and COVID-19.
The Health Care Authority is working with insurance carriers across all the populations they purchase for (Apple Health, public employees and school employees). You may learn more on HCA's website.
If you don’t have health insurance, visit the Washington Health Benefit Exchange to find out if you qualify for free health coverage (Apple Health, Washington’s Medicaid program) or if you qualify to purchase individual health insurance under specific circumstances. Find answers to frequently asked questions about getting coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Learn more about costs for COVID-19 testing (PDF) in Washington state.
