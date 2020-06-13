PTSA highlights the work of Dr. Brandon-Felder in the Shoreline School District
Saturday, June 13, 2020
As an amendment to our previously published open letter, we’re writing to publicly apologize to Dr. Brandon-Felder for not highlighting her valuable work within Shoreline School District for the last four years.
We are proud to be part of a District that engages with issues of racism and inequality, and we know that would not occur without her tremendous leadership.
Dr. Brandon-Felder has created and supported staff trainings, community forums, student enrichment and social justice conferences, and continues to keep our District focused on serving those who have been historically marginalized through unprecedented challenges of the current pandemic.
She is recognized as a regional leader, and we are grateful for her passion and dedication to anti-racism and social justice. We are sorry and regret the harm done to Dr. Brandon-Felder and her department, as we only wish to support her as a Black leader as well as our Black communities in Shoreline.
We remain committed to amplifying the voices of Black students in Shoreline who are advocating for Ethnic Studies and to see more diversity reflected in school staff. Real institutional change is not accomplished by one person alone, but through all staff, from leadership to linestaff, redefining and reimagining what is possible.
2019-2020 Meridian Park PTSA Board of Directors
Gretchen Bjork Knudsen, President
Briana Bell, Secretary
Ann Yee, Co-Treasurer
Callie Steward, Co-Treasurer
Alex Hart, Vice President - Events and Family & Community Engagement
Mary Kate Horwood, Co-Vice-President - Clubs / Programs
Erika Botch, Co-Vice-President - Clubs / Programs
Nauko Grimlund, Membership Co-Chair
Laura Graven, Membership Co-Chair
Naomi Hillyard, Fundraising Chair
Suni Tolton, Grants Committee
Whitney Hardie, Art Docent Co-Chair
Nancy Buehler Jenkins, Communications: Website
Jiovanna Koceski, Communications: Cheetah Chatter
