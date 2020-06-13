PTSA highlights the work of Dr. Brandon-Felder in the Shoreline School District

As an amendment to our previously published open letter, we’re writing to publicly apologize to Dr. Brandon-Felder for not highlighting her valuable work within Shoreline School District for the last four years.





We are proud to be part of a District that engages with issues of racism and inequality, and we know that would not occur without her tremendous leadership.









We remain committed to amplifying the voices of Black students in Shoreline who are advocating for Ethnic Studies and to see more diversity reflected in school staff. Real institutional change is not accomplished by one person alone, but through all staff, from leadership to linestaff, redefining and reimagining what is possible.



2019-2020 Meridian Park PTSA Board of Directors



Gretchen Bjork Knudsen, President

Briana Bell, Secretary

Ann Yee, Co-Treasurer

Callie Steward, Co-Treasurer

Alex Hart, Vice President - Events and Family & Community Engagement

Mary Kate Horwood, Co-Vice-President - Clubs / Programs

Erika Botch, Co-Vice-President - Clubs / Programs

Nauko Grimlund, Membership Co-Chair

Laura Graven, Membership Co-Chair

Naomi Hillyard, Fundraising Chair

Suni Tolton, Grants Committee

Whitney Hardie, Art Docent Co-Chair

Nancy Buehler Jenkins, Communications: Website

Jiovanna Koceski, Communications: Cheetah Chatter





She is recognized as a regional leader, and we are grateful for her passion and dedication to anti-racism and social justice. We are sorry and regret the harm done to Dr. Brandon-Felder and her department, as we only wish to support her as a Black leader as well as our Black communities in Shoreline.We remain committed to amplifying the voices of Black students in Shoreline who are advocating for Ethnic Studies and to see more diversity reflected in school staff. Real institutional change is not accomplished by one person alone, but through all staff, from leadership to linestaff, redefining and reimagining what is possible.2019-2020 Meridian Park PTSA Board of DirectorsGretchen Bjork Knudsen, PresidentBriana Bell, SecretaryAnn Yee, Co-TreasurerCallie Steward, Co-TreasurerAlex Hart, Vice President - Events and Family & Community EngagementMary Kate Horwood, Co-Vice-President - Clubs / ProgramsErika Botch, Co-Vice-President - Clubs / ProgramsNauko Grimlund, Membership Co-ChairLaura Graven, Membership Co-ChairNaomi Hillyard, Fundraising ChairSuni Tolton, Grants CommitteeWhitney Hardie, Art Docent Co-ChairNancy Buehler Jenkins, Communications: WebsiteJiovanna Koceski, Communications: Cheetah Chatter

Dr. Brandon-Felder has created and supported staff trainings, community forums, student enrichment and social justice conferences, and continues to keep our District focused on serving those who have been historically marginalized through unprecedented challenges of the current pandemic.