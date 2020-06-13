Agenda item added to Shoreline council meeting to approve purchase of property

14534 and the lot immediately

The following item has been added to the agenda for the Shoreline Council June 16th meeting:

Action Item 8(a)

Authorizing the City Manager to execute agreements for the purchase of two properties adjacent to Paramount Open Space Park, 14528 10th Ave NE and 14534 10th Ave NE





The City has the opportunity to acquire approximately one-third of an acre of property in two parcels for $1,114,000. Funding the acquisition will be the topic of the meeting. See online staff report for details.





There will be Public Comment following the staff report.





Details about making comments and viewing the meeting are HERE

















The proposed Paramount Open Space expansion would allow the preservation of existing trees, planting of new trees, expansion of wetlands, and improvements to streams.