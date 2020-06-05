New COVID-19 testing sites in north Seattle
Saturday, June 6, 2020
Anyone with even mild COVID-19 symptoms, or who has been in close contact with someone ill with COVID-19, should contact a healthcare provider to discuss the need for testing.
Most healthcare providers can test their patients rapidly. But for anyone facing any barriers to getting tested, Public Health – Seattle and King County is working with local partners to open additional free COVID-19 testing sites in King County.
Three sites are local.
The former emission testing facility on Aurora in north Seattle is one of the new sites. It opens Monday, June 8, 2020 at 12040 Aurora Ave N., Seattle, WA 98133. 206-684-2489.
ICHS Shoreline drive thru testing. 16549 Aurora Ave N, 98133. 206-533-2600.
Neighborcare Health at Northgate. 10521 Meridian Ave N, Seattle WA 98133. 206-296-4990.
All tests are free. More information HERE
