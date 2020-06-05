Gov. Inslee issues guidance for libraries, drive-in theaters in Phases 1 and 2
Saturday, June 6, 2020
Gov. Jay Inslee has issued guidance for library operations, including plans to resume service through the Washington Talking Book and Braille Library, in Phase 1 and Phase 2, and drive-in theater operations for Phase 2.
Through the Washington "Safe Start" plan, more businesses and activities will re-open in phases, with adequate safety and health standards in place. Each phase will be at least three weeks.
Counties can apply to move to the next phase of “Safe Start”. County applications will be approved or denied by the secretary of the Department of Health. Twenty-seven counties have been approved to move to the next phase.
Guidance documents:
- Memo: Re-opening the Washington Talking Book and Braille Library Phase 1
- Re-opening the Washington Talking Book and Braille Library Phase 1 Guidance
- Memo: Resuming Library Service, Phase 2 Requirements
- Resuming Library Services Phase 2 Guidance
- Memo: Drive-in Theater Requirements
- Drive-in Theater Phase 2 Guidance
- Full list of guidance for all current businesses.
