Deputies arrest car prowler in Shoreline

A backpack with other people's mail, a bag

of syringes, and suspicious pills.

Photo courtesy KCSO





On Thursday morning, Shoreline Police deputies responded to an in-progress vehicle prowl in the 19200 block of 15th Ave NE after a man found an unknown person sleeping in his vehicle.





Deputies arrived to find the man slumped over in the driver’s seat with a backpack filled with miscellaneous items next to him. They were able to wake the suspect and he was detained as they continued to investigate.





Inside of the suspect’s backpack deputies found mail belonging to at least seven different people, a bag containing syringes, and pills that appeared to be Oxycodone.





Syrings found in backpack

Photo courtesy KCSO





He was arrested for Vehicle Prowling (2nd degree), and a records check showed that he also had outstanding warrants for “Eluding and pursuing police vehicle” and “Escaping community custody.”





He was subsequently transferred to another agency’s custody for his outstanding warrant.



--Community Engagement Specialist Pierre La Rose







