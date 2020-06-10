Local cooperative delivers members products to your door
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
By coming together with a central platform we get to bring you more local and organic goodness, and we get to share resources and collaborate as we build something with maybe a bit of optimism.
Lots of great food (and home/self care goods), in addition to Patty Pan favorites:
Here's the list of vendors, growing daily:
Bitty Bouquet Chubby Bunny Farm Equal Exchange Espresso Shoreline Growing Things Farm Haiti Coffee Hot Babe- Hot Sauce.com Kale Love - Eat Real - Living Proof Foods, LLC. Kathmandu Momocha Marge New Origin Foods Olsen Farms Olykraut Pinckney Cookie Cafe Seattle Urban Honey Seeking Kombucha TeffBar Zylberschtein’s
Head on over and show us some social media love: follow us @rethinkinggroceries on Instagram, and tag us in pictures - we love seeing our products in your kitchen!
Order HERE for home delivery in the Greater Seattle Area, as well as a pick up spot in Kirkland for Eastside folks.
