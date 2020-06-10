What is Rotary? Find out at info session Thursday

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Rotary Informational Meeting Thursday, June 11, 2020, 3pm, on Zoom

The purpose of the zoom session is to raise awareness of what rotary does in our community and beyond.

Are you curious about Rotary? What does it means to be a Rotarian?

This is purely informational, non-threatening, no pressure to join, answer questions, and a chance for us to tell you a couple of our rotary stories.

Email the LFP rotary President to get an invite to the zoom meeting by 3pm Thursday.
robinleeroat@gmail.com

 www.lakeforestparkrotary.com
www.endpolio.org



