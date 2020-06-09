Lake Forest Park Council work session and regular meeting Thursday

The agenda for the Lake Forest Park City Council meeting on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 7pm is now available on the City's website. is now available on the City's website.





The main order of business is Resolution 1775 / Authorizing Mayor to Sign Interagency Agreement with Washington State Department of Commerce for Pass-through of CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds



Instructions for participating in this meeting virtually:

When: Thursday, Jun 11, 2020 7:00pm

Topic: LFP City Council Regular Meeting

Click the link to join the webinar:



Webinar ID: 987 2237 2771



iPhone one-tap :

US: +12532158782,,98722372771# or +16699006833,,98722372771#



LFP Council Work Session 6pm



The agenda for the City Council work session meeting on Thursday, June 11, 2020, 6pm is now available on the City's website.



Council will continue discussion of the Parking garage code and design guidelines.



Instructions for participating in this meeting virtually:

When: Jun 11, 2020 6:00pm

Topic: Work Session Meeting June 11 2010

iPhone one-tap :

US: +12532158782,,91947779811

# or +13462487799,,91947779811#



Or Telephone:

Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 408 638 0968 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1

301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 876 9923













City Hall is currently closed and this meeting will be held virtually, via Zoom.