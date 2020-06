The City will follow what the Governor has approved before moving to the next stage. In the Modified Phase 1.5, fields and courts will open.





Standard precautions are still in place: Abide by social distancing recommendations, wash your hands/use hand sanitizer, and wear your masks.









With the announcement of King County moving into a Modified Phase - 1.5, the City of Lake Forest Park would like to release its Safe Start Plan for our Parks and Amenities.