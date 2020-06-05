King County to immediately allow limited openings of businesses and activities

Saturday, June 6, 2020

Sign by fishing beach at Echo Lake Park
Photo by Diane Lindberg


Thanks to community working together, we are slowing the spread of COVID-19 and are working to gradually and carefully reopen the local economy. Today, the Washington State Department of Health approved King County for a modified Phase 1 of the Governor’s Safe Start reopening plan.

As people come together more, they still need to maintain the safety principles that led to success against the outbreak.

COVID-19 is still spreading in King County and we need to continue to decrease the numbers in order to be eligible for Phase 2, which allows for more activities to open.



