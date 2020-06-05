King County to immediately allow limited openings of businesses and activities
Saturday, June 6, 2020
|Sign by fishing beach at Echo Lake Park
Photo by Diane Lindberg
Thanks to community working together, we are slowing the spread of COVID-19 and are working to gradually and carefully reopen the local economy. Today, the Washington State Department of Health approved King County for a modified Phase 1 of the Governor’s Safe Start reopening plan.
As people come together more, they still need to maintain the safety principles that led to success against the outbreak.
COVID-19 is still spreading in King County and we need to continue to decrease the numbers in order to be eligible for Phase 2, which allows for more activities to open.
