Case updates June 5, 2020
Saturday, June 6, 2020
|Deaths by county
Eighty-seven people are currently staying in King County isolation and quarantine facilities. (Shoreline is shuttered). This number includes crew members admitted last Sunday from an American Seafoods’ fishing boat that returned to its home port in Seattle with a number of cases of COVID-19.
United States
- 1,862,656 cases
- 108,064 deaths
Washington state
- 22,993 cases
- 3,639 hospitalizations
- 1,149 deaths
King county
- 8,396 cases
- 1,480 hospitalizations
- 566 deaths
Shoreline - note that yesterday's number were incorrect
- 373 cases
- 86 hospitalizations
- 57 deaths
Lake Forest Park
- 34 cases
- 2 hospitalizations
- 0 deaths
