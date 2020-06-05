Case updates June 5, 2020

Saturday, June 6, 2020

Deaths by county


Eighty-seven people are currently staying in King County isolation and quarantine facilities. (Shoreline is shuttered). This number includes crew members admitted last Sunday from an American Seafoods’ fishing boat that returned to its home port in Seattle with a number of cases of COVID-19.

United States

  • 1,862,656 cases
  • 108,064 deaths

Washington state

  • 22,993 cases
  • 3,639 hospitalizations
  • 1,149 deaths

King county

  • 8,396 cases
  • 1,480 hospitalizations
  • 566 deaths

Shoreline - note that yesterday's number were incorrect

  • 373 cases
  • 86 hospitalizations 
  • 57 deaths 

Lake Forest Park

  • 34 cases
  • 2 hospitalizations
  • 0 deaths




