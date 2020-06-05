Jobs: Administrative Assistant II (Customer Response)
Friday, June 5, 2020
City of Shoreline
Administrative Assistant II (Customer Response)
The City Manager's Office is hiring an Administrative Assistant II to join the Code Enforcement and Customer Response Team division, consisting of five employees working to better the community through education and enforcement of the City codes.
This front-line job has constant and direct contact with the public and is expected to deftly handle large amount of incoming calls and communicate competently with diverse Shoreline community members and customers. The ideal candidate will have strong customer service skills, the ability to make decisions on the fly while receiving, screening and directing calls, and can organize themselves to accomplish a variety of daily tasks relative to assigned area of responsibility. The incumbent has to possess the ability to deliver professional, helpful and quality service to everyone consistently.
Recruitment Process:
- Submit completed online application
- Cover letter and resume attached to the application are required
- Successful candidates shall be subject to an online skills assessment test, followed by an interview
POSITION DEFINITION:
To perform a wide variety of responsible and complex administrative, secretarial and clerical duties in support of an assigned department; to provide information and assistance to the public regarding departmental policies and procedures; and to perform a variety of tasks relative to assigned area of responsibility.
View the job announcement with program dates and apply HERE
0 comments:
Post a Comment