Elks Drive-Thru Dinner Saturday will benefit North Helpline Food Bank

Line up at the previous Elks dinner

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Due to the large success of their last drive-thru dinner, Shoreline Elks is having another one this Saturday to support the North Helpline Food Bank (Lake City and Bitter Lake).$15 BBQ Chicken Drive-Thru Dinner, Saturday June 6, 2020 from 5 - 6:30pm.Dinner includes chicken quarters, corn on the cob, potatoes. Dinner served to the first 60 to come to their location at 14625 15th Ave NE, Shoreline (sorry, no pre-orders or reservations).More details:Shoreline Elks BBQ Chicken Dinner To GoSaturday, June 6th 5:00-6:30pm$15 cash/check only (no credit/debit cards)60 dinners available -- 1st come / 1st serveProfits benefit the North Helpline Food Bank14625 15th Ave NEShoreline, Washington 98155Note that the previous dinner sold out in 40 minutes!