Elks Drive-Thru Dinner Saturday will benefit North Helpline Food Bank
Friday, June 5, 2020
|Line up at the previous Elks dinner
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Due to the large success of their last drive-thru dinner, Shoreline Elks is having another one this Saturday to support the North Helpline Food Bank (Lake City and Bitter Lake).
$15 BBQ Chicken Drive-Thru Dinner, Saturday June 6, 2020 from 5 - 6:30pm.
Dinner includes chicken quarters, corn on the cob, potatoes. Dinner served to the first 60 to come to their location at 14625 15th Ave NE, Shoreline (sorry, no pre-orders or reservations).
More details:
Shoreline Elks BBQ Chicken Dinner To Go
Saturday, June 6th 5:00-6:30pm
$15 cash/check only (no credit/debit cards)
60 dinners available -- 1st come / 1st serve
Profits benefit the North Helpline Food Bank
14625 15th Ave NE
Shoreline, Washington 98155
Note that the previous dinner sold out in 40 minutes!
