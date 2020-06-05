Elks Drive-Thru Dinner Saturday will benefit North Helpline Food Bank

Friday, June 5, 2020

Line up at the previous Elks dinner
Photo by Steven H. Robinson


Due to the large success of their last drive-thru dinner, Shoreline Elks is having another one this Saturday to support the North Helpline Food Bank (Lake City and Bitter Lake).

$15 BBQ Chicken Drive-Thru Dinner, Saturday June 6, 2020 from 5 - 6:30pm.

Dinner includes chicken quarters, corn on the cob, potatoes. Dinner served to the first 60 to come to their location at 14625 15th Ave NE, Shoreline (sorry, no pre-orders or reservations).

More details:

Shoreline Elks BBQ Chicken Dinner To Go
Saturday, June 6th 5:00-6:30pm
$15 cash/check only (no credit/debit cards)
60 dinners available -- 1st come / 1st serve
Profits benefit the North Helpline Food Bank
14625 15th Ave NE
Shoreline, Washington 98155

Note that the previous dinner sold out in 40 minutes!


Posted by DKH at 3:45 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  