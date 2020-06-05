COVID-19 case updates

Friday, June 5, 2020

King county is beginning to stabilize even as cases are spiking in Yakima County. The governor is urging everyone to get tested if they have any symptoms.

Locally, ICHS has ongoing testing. Call 206-533-2600 and see our previous article.

Numbers are up in the isolation centers because they have taken in the crew of the factory fishing ship that came back to port with half of its crew infected.

The Shoreline isolation center is shuttered.

Case numbers as of June 4, 2020

United States
  • 1,842,101 cases
  • 107,029 deaths
Washington state
  • 22,729 cases
  • 3,615 hospitalizations
  • 1,138 deaths
King county
  • 8,333 cases
  • 1,475 hospitalizations
  • 564 deaths
Shoreline
  • 327 cases
  • 70 hospitalizations
  • 43 deaths
Lake Forest Park
  • 35 cases
  • 2 hospitalizations
  • 0 deaths




