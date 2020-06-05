COVID-19 case updates
Friday, June 5, 2020
|ICHS Shoreline testing station behind their clinic
at 160th and Aurora
Photo courtesy ICHS
Locally, ICHS has ongoing testing. Call 206-533-2600 and see our previous article.
Numbers are up in the isolation centers because they have taken in the crew of the factory fishing ship that came back to port with half of its crew infected.
The Shoreline isolation center is shuttered.
Case numbers as of June 4, 2020
United States
- 1,842,101 cases
- 107,029 deaths
Washington state
- 22,729 cases
- 3,615 hospitalizations
- 1,138 deaths
- 8,333 cases
- 1,475 hospitalizations
- 564 deaths
- 327 cases
- 70 hospitalizations
- 43 deaths
- 35 cases
- 2 hospitalizations
- 0 deaths
0 comments:
Post a Comment