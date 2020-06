COVID-19 case updates

ICHS Shoreline testing station behind their clinic

at 160th and Aurora

Photo courtesy ICHS





1,842,101 cases

107,029 deaths

Washington state

22,729 cases

3,615 hospitalizations

1,138 deaths

8,333 cases

1,475 hospitalizations

564 deaths

327 cases

70 hospitalizations

43 deaths

35 cases

2 hospitalizations

0 deaths





King county is beginning to stabilize even as cases are spiking in Yakima County. The governor is urging everyone to get tested if they have any symptoms.Locally, ICHS has ongoing testing. Call 206-533-2600 and see our previous article Numbers are up in the isolation centers because they have taken in the crew of the factory fishing ship that came back to port with half of its crew infected.The Shoreline isolation center is shuttered.United StatesKing countyShorelineLake Forest Park