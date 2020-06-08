City Light daytime work on NE 200th near 12th NE

Monday, June 8, 2020

As early as Monday, June 8, 2020 Seattle City Light (SCL) will assist Sound Transit's contractor with work that will support the construction of the guideway for the Lynnwood Link Extension. 

The SCL work will take place in the daytime. Sound Transit's contractor is currently working at night drilling shafts.

City Light will be de-energizing a transmission line. Power to homes will not be affected.

The work could start as early as Monday, June 8, 2020. Working hours are 7am to 3pm.

They will be working at the street end of NE 200th near 12th Ave NE. They'll have a crane, and flaggers. 

Nearby residents may hear back-up alarms from the SCL trucks and bull horns during the day.

Work schedule depends on weather.



