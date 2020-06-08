In support of Black Lives Matter, Lake Forest Park for Peace returns to weekly street demonstrations
Monday, June 8, 2020
|Lake Forest Park for Peace
Photos by Karol and Glen Milner
|Hannah McFeron
This marked a resumption of demonstrations after an eleven-week pause for the coronavirus pandemic, with their last vigil on March 21st.
Lake Forest Park for Peace has maintained a weekly demonstration since it was formed on December 14, 2002 in opposition to the ongoing war in Afghanistan and the upcoming Iraq War.
|Hannah and her mom, Alisa McFeron
In March 2011, Lake Forest Park for Peace members donated a Peace Pole to the City of Lake Forest Park which marks a permanent call for peace at the Bothell Way NE and Ballinger Way NE street corner.
A young man in a vehicle at the intersection briefly joined the group with his sign stating: No Justice, No Peace.
You are invited to join them, too, every Saturday from 11 am to noon.
