In support of Black Lives Matter, Lake Forest Park for Peace returns to weekly street demonstrations

Monday, June 8, 2020

Lake Forest Park for Peace

Photos by Karol and Glen Milner

In support of Black Lives Matter and activists for social and racial justice across the U.S., Lake Forest Park for Peace members returned to the street corner of Bothell Way NE (SR 522) and Ballinger Way NE (SR 104) on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Hannah McFeron


This marked a resumption of demonstrations after an eleven-week pause for the coronavirus pandemic, with their last vigil on March 21st.

Lake Forest Park for Peace has maintained a weekly demonstration since it was formed on December 14, 2002 in opposition to the ongoing war in Afghanistan and the upcoming Iraq War.

Hannah and her mom, Alisa McFeron
 
In March 2011, Lake Forest Park for Peace members donated a Peace Pole to the City of Lake Forest Park which marks a permanent call for peace at the Bothell Way NE and Ballinger Way NE street corner.



A young man in a vehicle at the intersection briefly joined the group with his sign stating: No Justice, No Peace.

You are invited to join them, too, every Saturday from 11 am to noon.



