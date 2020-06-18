Can you help police with Shoreline cold case homicide?

Charles Paterson was killed

by a robber in 1977



Help us solve the cold case homicide of Charles Paterson.





On Wednesday October 5, 1977 at 1:30am, 22 year old Charles Paterson was working his final shift as a clerk at the old 7-11 in Shoreline, which was then located at 836 NE 185 St (now a mower shop).





That night, the store was robbed. Charles was cooperative but, despite handing over the money, he was shot and killed by the robber(s).





Charles was planning to travel to the east coast the following week to meet his biological father for the first time, but sadly never made it.





We know someone out there knows something about the death of Charles Paterson. We urge that person to come forward.





You can leave a completely anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at www.p3tips.com. The case number to reference is 77-151836.











