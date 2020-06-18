Can you help police with Shoreline cold case homicide?

Thursday, June 18, 2020

Charles Paterson was killed
by a robber in 1977

Help us solve the cold case homicide of Charles Paterson.

On Wednesday October 5, 1977 at 1:30am, 22 year old Charles Paterson was working his final shift as a clerk at the old 7-11 in Shoreline, which was then located at 836 NE 185 St (now a mower shop).

That night, the store was robbed. Charles was cooperative but, despite handing over the money, he was shot and killed by the robber(s).

Charles was planning to travel to the east coast the following week to meet his biological father for the first time, but sadly never made it.

We know someone out there knows something about the death of Charles Paterson. We urge that person to come forward. 

You can leave a completely anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at www.p3tips.com. The case number to reference is 77-151836.



Posted by DKH at 2:05 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  