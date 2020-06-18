Call for Photos: 2020 8X8Photo - an online exhibit





open to all - no photography background required.



Registration and participation is- no photography background required. 8X8Photo is a brand new event run by the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council, a nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating the creativity in all of us.





The proceeds from this event work to keep the arts thriving in our region.



We print them for you, you just submit your photo/s when registering - a piece of cake (we like cake).



You can submit a maximum of 10 photos - series welcome and encouraged!





There is a $6 fee to register (free for students pre-K to grade 12).



Submissions from all ages and skill levels. We only print what sells, so no need to pick up unsold photographs.



$100 cash prizes will be awarded for People’s Choice, Sponsor's Choice and Director’s Choice Awards! Awards are for the photographer's work (1 photo or 10).



Schedule for Photographers

Now - July 17: Register your photos online

July 24: Photographs exhibited online, visitors to the site can vote for the People's Choice Award

Friday 31 July, 7pm: Winners broadcast on a live stream on the Shoreline LFP Arts Council facebook page

10am, Saturday 1 August: Photographs are available to purchase! There is only one of each photograph available for purchase. Based off our longtime 6X6NW event, we expect things to move quickly! The photos will be available for the month of August for purchase.

September 15: Photographers commission checks will be mailed by this date Register today!



Thank you to our sponsor



Questions? Email Terri Price at



The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.







