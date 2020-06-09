







Call for Youth Art – 2020 Shoreline Arts Festival





Be amazed by the talents in the Virtual Youth Art Show. Students in Pre-K through 12th grade submit their favorite 2-D and 3-D art works.





Awards are given in four different age groups. The art for the Shoreline School District Calendar is selected from this exhibit, making it one of the most anticipated shows.









Submit your artwork online by June 10th, 2020. It’s free!



Youth Art Juror: Matt Allison



Online People’s Choice Voting: Saturday, June 27th starting at 10am through Sunday, June 28th ending at 4pm



Livestream Awards Ceremony: June 28th, 6pm.



Award Winners will also be posted to our website after the livestream announcement.



Questions can be emailed to Silvia at



We are bringing it online for 2020!