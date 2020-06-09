Call for Youth Art – 2020 Shoreline Arts Festival

Tuesday, June 9, 2020



Call for Youth Art – 2020 Shoreline Arts Festival


We are bringing it online for 2020! 

Be amazed by the talents in the Virtual Youth Art Show. Students in Pre-K through 12th grade submit their favorite 2-D and 3-D art works. 

Awards are given in four different age groups. The art for the Shoreline School District Calendar is selected from this exhibit, making it one of the most anticipated shows. 

Come surround yourself (virtually) in the fabulous creativity of our youth! #CreativityCantBeQuarantined.

Submit your artwork online by June 10th, 2020. It’s free!

Youth Art Juror: Matt Allison

Online People’s Choice Voting: Saturday, June 27th starting at 10am through Sunday, June 28th ending at 4pm

Facebook Livestream Awards Ceremony: June 28th, 6pm.

Award Winners will also be posted to our website after the livestream announcement.

Questions can be emailed to Silvia at artsed@shorelinearts.net

The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.



Posted by DKH at 1:43 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  