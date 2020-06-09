Low tide at Kayu Kayu Ac

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Photo by Lee Lageschulte


Another very low tide on Thursday morning exposed huge swaths of beach at Kayu Kayu Ac Park on Puget Sound.

The tiny figures out in the middle of the Sound are humans and I think one dog. A crow, lower right, sits on the train rail to survey the scene.

The specks are seagulls, crows, and a heron. And a couple of broad winged birds swoop overhead.

If you double click the photo, you should be able to enlarge it to see these details.

--Diane Hettrick




