Express lanes on I-5 now close at 8pm

Photo by T J Guillory



By Diane Hettrick









As soon as possible they would open the lanes so backed up traffic could get through.





They were sending out bulletins each time. Closed - now open - no closed - ok open. By the time I got to them, I'd have to line them up by time stamp to see if there was anything to report.





Now they have decided that the problem is the express lanes and they can solve that problem by closing the lanes at 8pm.









WSDOT TRAVEL ALERT – I-5 Express Lanes



The I-5 Express Lanes will be fully closed early, at 8pm nightly, including weekends, and will reopen as usual the following mornings. This closure will remain in place until further notice.



Hours of Operation



Monday-Friday

Southbound - 5am to 11am

Northbound - 11:15am to 8pm

Closed: 8pm to 5am Saturday and Sunday

Southbound - 8am to 1:30pm

Northbound - 1:45pm to 8:00pm

Closed: 8:00pm to 8am

During the protests of the last week, demonstrators often headed toward the freeway. When that happened, WSDOT would close the freeway. Sometimes it was both directions, sometimes just the express lanes. Sometimes all.