MsK Nursery goes online

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Buy online at the MsK Nursery
For those gardeners who are missing the MsK plant sales at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden, the nursery has an online store.

"We continue to add items to the store each week. If you can't find what you're looking for online, send an email kbgf@kruckeberg.org with your inquiry. 
"Once we confirm our availability with you, we can send an invoice electronically. No contact payments." 

Online orders are available for pick up on Tuesdays and Fridays from 10am to 3pm. 

Digital Gift Cards are available !

We'll do our best to help you. Be sure to visit!

