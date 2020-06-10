Agenda items for June 15, 2020 Shoreline Council meeting

Reporter, Pam Cross





Three study items are on the agenda.



Study Item 8(a) Discussing the Sound Transit Lynnwood Link Extension Project Update



Sound Transit started construction of the Lynnwood Link Extension (LLE) Light Rail Project in April 2019 and much of Shoreline has changed permanently along the I-5 corridor. Construction will continue through 2023 and light rail service is scheduled to start in July of 2024.



Council will hear from Sound Transit on the construction phase of the light rail project. They will provide Council with a brief update on light rail construction to date and what the community can expect to see develop and change this year. City staff will also provide a brief update on the remaining permitting of the LLE project.



S tudy Item 8(b) Discussing Park Improvements and Property Acquisition Priorities and Funding



In May 2006, voters approved a $18.8M parks and open space ballot measure. This provided funding for a number of park and recreational facility improvements and the acquisition of open space properties. The final year of property tax collections for this bond measure is 2021, as the bonds will be completely repaid by the end of 2021.



Voters failed to fund improvements for four parks in the 2019 Proposition 1 ballot measure. Staff will be asking Council for guidance towards potentially placing a bond measure before the voters. Several policy questions, including possible delay until the impacts of COVID-19 are more fully understood on the local economy, and four potential ballot measure alternatives are presented for discussion.



Study Item 8(c) Discussion of Ordinance No. 890 - Amending Shoreline Municipal Code Chapter 2.60 Purchasing



The City’s purchasing regulations were adopted in 2001, based on financial management policies that had been in place since the City’s incorporation. Since that time, while the regulations have been amended to reflect changes in statutory law and other housekeeping items, monetary limits related to services, materials, supplies, and equipment have not been updated to reflect a changing economy. Staff is requesting that Council approve raising the dollar levels.





