Jobs: Volunteer receptionists





The individuals we serve and that you will encounter via telephone, are the greatest seniors in the world. You will be a part of a hard-working, dedicated team, that has grown to respect and care about each other as we navigate the challenges COVID-19 has placed on our aging population.





As we’ve not had a receptionist in 3 months, your smiling voice will be a bright moment in every caller’s day. The position(s) are needed through August 31, 2020 and longer if you choose. If you believe this is an experience you would enjoy or if there’s an Edith Ann within you, secretly bursting to share her skills, contact Theresa LaCroix, Director at 206-365-1536.





The Senior Center is the southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus at 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline 98155.

















Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center is creating a new series of online programming, offering some of the favorite past classes/services as well as adding new opportunities in recreation.While our doors remain locked, we continue to be very very busy with the adaptive programming that we created 13 weeks ago and making ready to offer eight Zoom online classes beginning July 1st.We are currently seeking 2-4 volunteer receptionists to assist with the following tasks:§ Answer telephones and provide answers/direction to inquiries§ Register Zoom classroom participants and provide Zoom meeting access info§ Process Zoom classroom payments via telephone for debit and credit payments using POS system§ Process Zoom classroom payments (checks) via US Postal Service using POS system§ Maintain Class Registration Forms§ Maintain Sanitized workstation§ Monitor and refill sanitizing station supplies (gloves, hand sanitizer, wipes)§ Stuff envelopes for mass mailings§ Ability to learn quickly and self-initiateVolunteer Position Requirements§ Excellent telephone and in-person Customer Service Skills§ Experience with a POS system and/or computer skills§ Ability to balance cash and check receipts§ Ability to work 2-3 shifts/week, Monday – Friday§ Two shifts available 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 12:15 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.§ Due to Covid-19 recommendations, under the age of 65§ Additional languages is a plus but not necessary§ Ability to adhere to COVID-19 health and safety standardsWe offer an excellent variety of work climates as portions of the day are very calm and relaxed, while other times of the day are highly focused and hectic.