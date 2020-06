Photo by Wayne Pridemore













Messenger by Mary Oliver





My work is loving the world.

Here the sunflowers, there the hummingbird,

equal seekers of sweetness.

Here the quickening yeast; there the blue plums.

Here the clam deep in the speckled sand.





Are my boots old? Is my coat torn?

Am I no longer young, and still half-perfect?

Keep my mind on what matters,

which is my work.





Photo by Wayne Pridemore