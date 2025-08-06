The A, B, Cs of Garden Centers and Nurseries with Bruce Bennett at the Kenmore Library Saturday afternoon August 9, 2025
Wednesday, August 6, 2025
|Garden Guy
Bruce Bennett
Do the nomenclature, numbers and gardening products confuse you?
Need to know which plant spray or bagged soil is best for you?
Then, this program is for you!. Kenmore Library, 6531 NE 181st St, Kenmore, WA 98028, August 9, 2:00 – 3:00pm.
And then at the Richmond Beach Library on August 13, 2025:
Tips For New and Experienced Gardeners
Practical ways to save time in the yard and produce better crops of veggies, flowers and perennials.
Richmond Beach Library, 19601 21st Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177, August 13, 6:00 – 7:00pm
