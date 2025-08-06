The A, B, Cs of Garden Centers and Nurseries with Bruce Bennett at the Kenmore Library Saturday afternoon August 9, 2025

Garden Guy

Bruce Bennett Former Garden Guy columnist Bruce Bennett will speak at the Kenmore Library on Saturday, August 9, 2025 from 2-3pm on The A, B, Cs of Garden Centers and Nurseries Former Garden Guy columnist Bruce Bennett will speak at the Kenmore Library on Saturday, August 9, 2025 from 2-3pm on





Need to know which plant spray or bagged soil is best for you?





Do the nomenclature, numbers and gardening products confuse you?