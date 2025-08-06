The A, B, Cs of Garden Centers and Nurseries with Bruce Bennett at the Kenmore Library Saturday afternoon August 9, 2025

Former Garden Guy columnist Bruce Bennett will speak at the Kenmore Library on Saturday, August 9, 2025 from 2-3pm on The A, B, Cs of Garden Centers and Nurseries

 Do the nomenclature, numbers and gardening products confuse you? 

Need to know which plant spray or bagged soil is best for you? 

Then, this program is for you!. Kenmore Library, 6531 NE 181st St, Kenmore, WA 98028, August 9, 2:00 – 3:00pm.

And then at the Richmond Beach Library on August 13, 2025:

Tips For New and Experienced Gardeners

Practical ways to save time in the yard and produce better crops of veggies, flowers and perennials. 

Richmond Beach Library, 19601 21st Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177, August 13, 6:00 – 7:00pm



