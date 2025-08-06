What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – August 6 - 12



Explore our weekly guide to upcoming local events. For all the upcoming Shoreline events this week visit:



Destination Shoreline Featured Events of the Week:



Concerts in the Park - Coool Babies Premier Talking Heads Tribute Act

Wednesday, August 6

6:30 PM

Cromwell Park



Presented by Shorelake Arts. Concerts are free and family-friendly. Bring a low-backed chair, picnic blanket, dinner, and enjoy the show.



Coffee Hour with the Mayor of Shoreline

Friday, August 8

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center

Stop by the Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center for coffee with Shoreline Mayor Chris Roberts!



Tour De Bike Rack

Saturday, August 9

11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

The Local 104



This summer, Urbanist Shoreline has been busy installing bike racks around town. Now that we have a bunch of them in the ground, it's a great excuse for a bike ride! We'll be riding approximately 10 miles, and we'll make several stops at awesome Shoreline and Lake Forest Park businesses. RSVP and we'll send you the ride details. Tell your friends!



Heroes Café-Shoreline

Tuesday, August 12

9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Seattle Scottish Rite Center



Join us for Heroes Café–Shoreline. Coffee and pastries will be available at 9:00 AM, with lunch provided by Laurel Cove at 11:15 AM. A Veteran program begins at 10:00 AM with a formal opening, flag salute, POW/MIA flag placement, and recognition of August birthdays. This month’s featured speaker is Capt. David Schindele, USAF, ICBM Command and Launch Control Officer, who will discuss “It Never Happened,” a presentation on the USAF UFO cover-up. David will also be available to sign his book, It Never Happened, Volume 1: U.S. Air Force UFO Cover-up Revealed. Veterans, families, friends, and the community are all welcome. Heroes Café–Shoreline is the largest monthly Veterans gathering in King County, and there’s nothing to join—you just show up!



North City Jazz Walk 2025

Tuesday, August 12

6:30 PM

North City Neighborhood



North City's favorite annual jazz festival is back for our 17th year with five blocks closed to traffic for an outstanding lineup of live jazz at outdoor and indoor venues, complete with outdoor beer gardens, food trucks, and fun for the whole family.



For more information about life in Shoreline, WA and upcoming events visit:



Destination Shoreline is brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline. Whether you’re planning to sell, buy, or simply explore your options, Kate Ledbetter is ready to provide expert guidance tailored to your unique real estate needs. Visit

From Talking Heads tributes and coffee with the mayor to jazz in the streets, veteran stories, and a community bike ride, Shoreline is buzzing with ways to connect, learn, and have fun this week!