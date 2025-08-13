Shoreline abolishes parking mandates

The Shoreline city council voted to delete the city's "arbitrary" parking mandates, placing the onus on property owners to decide how much pavement they need.





The Shoreline city council abolished parking mandates at the August 11, 2025 meeting, joining Bothell, Spokane, Port Townsend, Bellingham, and Bremerton in scrapping the “arbitrary” rules.









Last winter, the council gave city staff and the planning commission six months to eliminate vehicle parking minimums citywide in Shoreline. The council voted 6-to-0 to wipe parking mandates from the city’s development code.





“We know that parking is one of the largest costs associated with development, up to $60,000 a space. These costs are reflected in increased costs of rent and the amount we pay for goods and services. "These parking mandates also have environmental and community impacts, as they increase the amount of impervious surface, increase the number of heat islands, and make walking less pleasurable,” he said.

According to the city, parking mandates make housing more expensive by increasing housing construction costs. When developers have to build more parking than they need, it leads to fewer homes being built, higher home prices, and escalating rents.





Parking spaces sit empty under the Kinect apartment building next to the Shoreline North light rail station

(photo by Oliver J Moffat)

Too much parking means too much pavement, leading to fewer trees and vegetation, increased heat island effects, and more stormwater runoff, said the city





“I’m certainly supportive of this,” Councilmember Keith Scully said previously. “I sort of evolved from [my] Planning Commission days when I was supporting at least some parking minimums to now... because we want affordable housing and reduced hardscape, and trees. And something's gotta give… if you're mandating all those things. And parking is the obvious choice,” he said.



Deputy Mayor Laura Mork supported the measure and said abolishing parking mandates “puts the onus on the people who are building the units… whether it's multifamily, single-family, commercial, to understand what is needed. And so the onus is on them…”





Councilmember John Ramsdell was absent from the meeting, but at a recent meeting, he spoke in favor of abolishing parking mandates.





"I'm very much in support of eliminating parking minimums. They let the market determine… what level of parking is going to be attractive for home buyers or residents or developers in the community, who are providing… much-needed housing". He added, "having parking minimums is just going to encourage more urban sprawl and more use of our cars. So I'm very much in favor of this.”