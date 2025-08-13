Travels with Charlie: Dog Days of Summer



Story and photos by Gordon Snyder Story and photos by Gordon Snyder

It’s the hot dry Dog Days of Summer. So later in the afternoon, Charlie and I head to Animal Acres Park for the shady cool paths around the park. You can see the path behind Charlie.







Even tho the park is mostly dry, that sign behind Charlie marks a short path down to the McAleer Creek viewing stand. Even tho the park is mostly dry, that sign behind Charlie marks a short path down to the McAleer Creek viewing stand.





Walking down the path, you can sense the presence of the creek. The temperature drops and you smell/feel the fresh moisture in the air. Nice change from the dry park.





McAleer Creek is flowing clear and splashing along to Lake Washington. If we are lucky, spawning salmon might be spotted here over the next few months.

Possibilities: Chinook (King) salmon: Best viewing for Chinook salmon is typically during the last two weeks of August and into September. Some sources indicate late summer/fall as the peak spawning time for these fish.

Coho (Silver) salmon: Look for Coho in the last two weeks of September and throughout November. They are known to move into streams after a good rain.

Sockeye (Red) salmon: The peak time to view Sockeye in McAleer Creek is around October. I keep checking but haven’t seen any salmon over the years Charlie and I have been looking.

Stop by when you can and maybe you’ll be lucky enough to see some spawners.

Cheers, Gordon Snyder



