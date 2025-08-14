Goodwill hosting a Halloween Costume Donation Drive over Labor Day weekend



Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to declutter—and that includes last year's Halloween costumes and decor. Whether they're outgrown or you're just ready for a refresh, Evergreen Goodwill is happy to take them off your hands:









Over Labor Day weekend, from Saturday, August 30, to Monday, September 1, 2025, all Evergreen Goodwill donation locations will be hosting a special Halloween Costume Donation Drive.We are inviting our community to declutter and give their gently used Halloween costumes and decor a second life. Together, we can create a more sustainable and impactful Halloween season!