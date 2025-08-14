Beat the crowd: make a back-to-school vaccination appointment now

Children entering school child care , or other early learning programs are required to get certain vaccinations before they can start.









Pediatricians are never more popular than during back-to-school season, and snagging an appointment can get tricky later in the summer. If your child's due for vaccinations, save yourself some frustration and take a few minutes now to make an appointment. Don't have a healthcare provider? Not to worry. Use this map (hint: enter 98133) to find one. And if you need help enrolling in health insurance or finding a doctor, the Community Health Access Program's got you covered. Call 800-756-5437 or email chap@kingcounty.gov

Here in Washington State, all kids ages 0-18 can get vaccines at no cost, whether you have insurance or not. You might be charged an administration fee by the vaccine provider, but you don’t have to pay if you can’t afford it. If you’re getting other services at the same time, like a sports physical or well-child check, you might be charged an office visit fee. But you’ll never be charged for the cost of the vaccine.





COVID and flu vaccines aren’t required but we couldn’t recommend them more. Why? Because they protect against the diseases your child’s most likely to come across just by being out in the world. That means fewer missed days of school and a happier, healthier kid. And when your kid doesn’t pass along illness, you also end up taking fewer sick days.





If your child's due for shots, their school should let you know. You can also take a look at your child's vaccination record and even print a copy by signing up for MyIR Mobile. Learn more about ways to access your family's immunization information

