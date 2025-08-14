New minister for Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Congregation

Thursday, August 14, 2025

Rev. Natalie
The Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Congregation (EUUC) is overjoyed to announce the appointment of their new minister, the Reverend Natalie Malter.

Rev. Natalie moved to Seattle from Cambridge, Massachusetts, where she lived while pursuing her Master of Divinity degree and PhD in Religion from Harvard University. 

She is in the process of completing her dissertation on the topic of religious feminist movements in the 1970s United States.

While living in the Boston Area, Rev. Natalie worked as a Chaplain in the Office of Religious and Spiritual Life at Wellesley College.

Rev. Natalie shares, “I am grateful to join the EUUC ministry. In recent years, there have been concerns about an epidemic of loneliness in our nation.
"In our congregation, we gather together each week for spiritual exploration and also to remind ourselves that we do not have to go it alone.”

Located at 8109 224th St SW in Esperance, between Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, and Shoreline, the Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Congregation is a welcoming, diverse, and inclusive community that gathers together to nurture the spirit and promote a just and sustainable world.


