New minister for Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Congregation

Rev. Natalie The The Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Congregation (EUUC) is overjoyed to announce the appointment of their new minister, the Reverend Natalie Malter.











Rev. Natalie shares, “I am grateful to join the EUUC ministry. In recent years, there have been concerns about an epidemic of loneliness in our nation. "In our congregation, we gather together each week for spiritual exploration and also to remind ourselves that we do not have to go it alone.”

Located at





While living in the Boston Area, Rev. Natalie worked as a Chaplain in the Office of Religious and Spiritual Life at Wellesley College.Located at 8109 224th St SW in Esperance, between Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, and Shoreline, the Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Congregation is a welcoming, diverse, and inclusive community that gathers together to nurture the spirit and promote a just and sustainable world. She is in the process of completing her dissertation on the topic of religious feminist movements in the 1970s United States.

Rev. Natalie moved to Seattle from Cambridge, Massachusetts, where she lived while pursuing her Master of Divinity degree and PhD in Religion from Harvard University.