Garden art class for teens at Richmond Beach Library August 18, 2025



Teen Garden Fun at the Richmond Beach Library Monday, August 18, 2025 at 11am. For ages 12-18.





We’ll plant some seeds to take home and grow. We’ll paint colorful Garden Flags that you can hang in your space to spread wishes for your seeds to grow and thrive.









Dress for some mess. Presented by Lisa Taylor, garden educator and author of the “Maritime Northwest Garden Guide” and “Your Farm in the City; An Urban Dweller’s Guide to Growing Food and Raising Animals.”Richmond Beach Library 19601 21st Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177

Learn to plant seeds to grow your own food and flowers in a fun hands-on garden art class.