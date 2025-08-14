America's largest dahlia show at Sky Nursery August 23-24, 2025

Held over the weekend of August 23-24, 2025 in the spacious greenhouse under natural light, gardeners and photographers enjoy the huge display of many dahlias.





Photo by Martin Kral Exhibitors come from the Pacific Northwest to compete for cash prizes by presenting their best blooms for judging. Bring your dahlia growing questions to the info table and have experienced growers help you grow better.





Show hours: Saturday 9am - 6pm; Sunday hours are 9am - 4pm





Free admission, of course





