America's largest dahlia show at Sky Nursery August 23-24, 2025
Thursday, August 14, 2025
America's largest dahlia exhibition is coming once again to Sky Nursery 18528 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Held over the weekend of August 23-24, 2025 in the spacious greenhouse under natural light, gardeners and photographers enjoy the huge display of many dahlias.
Show hours: Saturday 9am - 6pm; Sunday hours are 9am - 4pm
Free admission, of course
