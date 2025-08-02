Ken Jennings at Third Place Books on August 12, 2025 - a few tickets left

Saturday, August 2, 2025


Ken's back! And ready to conduct trivia at Third Place Books on. . . Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

Ken's original appearance had to be cancelled when weather grounded flights out of New York. But he is rescheduled here and ready to play!

A few tickets are available now. All tickets include a copy of Ken's new puzzle book, The Complete Kennections. (Believe us—it's a good time!)

