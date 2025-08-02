Second Annual Shoreline Slam High School Tennis Tournament a repeat win

Saturday, August 2, 2025

Alex Mignogna, Girls Singles
Gold Champion (Shorewood)
The Second Annual Shoreline Slam High School Tennis Tournament Presented by Tennis Center Sand Point was a crowd-pleasing success, attracting 155 players from over 35 different high schools from Thursday July 24 through Sunday July 27, 2025.

Jointly hosted by the Shorewood and Shorecrest High School tennis programs, with matches played at both Kellogg Middle School and Shorewood High School courts, the Shoreline Slam attracted athletes from all four corners of Washington.

Xander Gordon, Boys Singles
Gold Champion (Shorewood)
Luke Madath, a recent graduate of Bishop Blanchet and last year’s trifecta winner, returned to reclaim the Boys Gold Doubles and Gold Mixed Doubles titles. 

Madath and Peter Kosten, a recent graduate of Shorewood, defended their Boys Gold Doubles title with a score of 6-1, 7-6 over Lucas Walburn (the reigning 2A Boys Singles State Champion) and Tyler Stimmel from Columbia River High School. 

Madath and recent Shorewood graduate Rylie Gettmann then teamed up to defend their Gold Mixed Doubles title, winning 6-1, 6-7, 10-5 over Xander Gordon of Shorewood and Addie Streidl, a recent graduate of Lakeside. 

Luke Madath (Blanchet but Edmonds resident)
and Peter Kosten (Shorewood)
Gordon also claimed the Gold Boys Singles title in a hard-fought 6-3, 6-2 match over Shorewood teammate Riley Boyd.

Although spectators were treated to exciting points and rivalries all weekend, the Girls Gold Singles championship match was the battle of the tournament. Recent Shorewood graduate Alex Mignogna finally emerged victorious over Katelyn Hoang of Highline High School in a 6-7, 7-6, 10-2 match. 

Minh Nguyen from Kentridge and Grace Tram from Seattle Christian High School claimed the Girls Gold Doubles title 6-2, 6-4 over Morgan Gibson from Snohomish and Amelie Everett from Sehome.

"We are thrilled with the level of play and sportsmanship on display at our Second Annual Shoreline Slam," said Arnie Moreno, head coach of the Shorewood High School tennis program.
Rob Mann, head coach of the Shorecrest High School tennis program, added "The tennis community we continue to build is what this sport is all about. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the 3rd Annual Shoreline Slam scheduled for July 23-26, 2026.”

The Shoreline Slam was inspired by the Snohomish Summer Smash, an annual tournament created ten years ago for tennis players looking to compete in the off season against their high school peers.


2nd Annual Shoreline Slam
Presented by Tennis Center Sand Point
2025 Final Results

Boys Gold Singles
  • Xander Gordon (Shorewood) def. Riley Boyd (Shorewood) 6-3, 6-2
  • Consolation: Arno Banerjee (Shorewood) def. Dev Agarwal (Jackson) 8-4
Boys Gold Doubles
  • Luke Madath (Bishop Blanchet) & Peter Kosten (Shorewood) def. Lucas Walburn and Tyler Stimmel (Columbia River) 6-1, 7-6
  • Consolation: Drew Johnson & Zack Binz (Shorewood) def. Jiang Yang (Cascade) and Dev Agarwal (Jackson)
Girls Gold Singles
  • Alex Mignogna (Shorewood) def. Katelyn Hoang (Highline) 6-7, 7-6, 10-2
  • Consolation: Mak Dauer (Snohomish) def. Mia Tan (Kentwood) 8-5
Girls Gold Doubles
  • Minh Nguyen (Kentridge) and Grace Tram (Seattle Christian) def. Morgan Gibson (Snohomish) and Amelie Everett (Sehome) 6-2, 6-4
  • Consolation: Ella Smith and Caitlin Raymond (Seattle Prep) def. Margot Ebel and Elise Lydon (Seattle Prep) 8-1
Mixed Gold Doubles
  • L. Madath and Rylie Gettmann (Shorewood) def. X. Gordon & Addie Streidl (Lakeside) 6-1, 6-7, 10-5
  • Consolation: M. Gibson and Zack Binz (Shorewood) def. A. Mignogna and Jacob Mignogna (Shorewood) 8-6
Boys Silver Singles
  • Steinar Farmer (Bush) def. Lysander Wilson (UPrep) 6-2, 6-3
  • Consolation: Shaurya Kahlon (Kamiak) def. Keagan Estes (Kamiak) 8-1
Boys Silver Doubles
  • Colton Moores & Taron Allison (Snohomish) def. Evan Arora & Atticus Wilson-Novotny (Lincoln) 6-3, 6-0
  • Consolation: Thomas Scott & Levi Sullivan (Bothell) def. Eli Currah & Asher Martin (Shorecrest) 8-6
Girls Silver Singles
  • Hannah Scott (UPrep) def. Morgan Gibson (Snohomish) 6-4, 1-6, 11-9
  • Consolation: Chloe Masters (Holy Names) def. Addy Falkin (Shorewood) 8-2
Girls Silver Doubles
  • H. Scott & Chloe Thurber (Roosevelt) def. Zoe Farrell & C. Masters (Holy Names) 6-3, 6-2
  • Consolation: Noelle Larson & Ellasyn Beaver (Snohomish) def. Honora Maude (Holy Names) & Aurelia Wu (Roosevelt) 8-6
Boys Bronze Singles
  • Cooper Garnett (Roosevelt) def. Isaac Binz (Einstein) 6-7, 6-4, 11-9
  • Consolation: Declan Darling (Ballard) def. Logan Boetjer (Mountlake Terrace) 8-5
Girls Bronze Singles
  • Parker Masters (Blanchet) def. Kiki Punke (Seattle Prep) 6-3, 1-6, 10-6
  • Consolation: Sophia Nguyen (Shorewood) def. Brooke Ashbach (Lakeside) 8-6
Girls Bronze Doubles
  • Punke & Angie Wang (Seattle Prep) round robin winners

Posted by DKH at 4:41 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  