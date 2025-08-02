Second Annual Shoreline Slam High School Tennis Tournament a repeat win

The Second Annual Shoreline Slam High School Tennis Tournament Presented by Tennis Center Sand Point was a crowd-pleasing success, attracting 155 players from over 35 different high schools from Thursday July 24 through Sunday July 27, 2025.





Madath and recent Shorewood graduate Rylie Gettmann then teamed up to defend their Gold Mixed Doubles title, winning 6-1, 6-7, 10-5 over Xander Gordon of Shorewood and Addie Streidl, a recent graduate of Lakeside.





Luke Madath (Blanchet but Edmonds resident)

and Peter Kosten (Shorewood) Gordon also claimed the Gold Boys Singles title in a hard-fought 6-3, 6-2 match over Shorewood teammate Riley Boyd. Gordon also claimed the Gold Boys Singles title in a hard-fought 6-3, 6-2 match over Shorewood teammate



Although spectators were treated to exciting points and rivalries all weekend, the Girls Gold Singles championship match was the battle of the tournament. Recent Shorewood graduate Alex Mignogna finally emerged victorious over Katelyn Hoang of Highline High School in a 6-7, 7-6, 10-2 match.









"We are thrilled with the level of play and sportsmanship on display at our Second Annual Shoreline Slam," said Arnie Moreno, head coach of the Shorewood High School tennis program. Rob Mann, head coach of the Shorecrest High School tennis program, added "The tennis community we continue to build is what this sport is all about. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the 3rd Annual Shoreline Slam scheduled for July 23-26, 2026.”

The Shoreline Slam was inspired by the Snohomish Summer Smash, an annual tournament created ten years ago for tennis players looking to compete in the off season against their high school peers.





2nd Annual Shoreline Slam Presented by Tennis Center Sand Point 2025 Final Results

Boys Gold Singles

Xander Gordon (Shorewood) def. Riley Boyd (Shorewood) 6-3, 6-2

Consolation: Arno Banerjee (Shorewood) def. Dev Agarwal (Jackson) 8-4 Boys Gold Doubles

Luke Madath (Bishop Blanchet) & Peter Kosten (Shorewood) def. Lucas Walburn and Tyler Stimmel (Columbia River) 6-1, 7-6

Consolation: Drew Johnson & Zack Binz (Shorewood) def. Jiang Yang (Cascade) and Dev Agarwal (Jackson) Girls Gold Singles

Alex Mignogna (Shorewood) def. Katelyn Hoang (Highline) 6-7, 7-6, 10-2

Consolation: Mak Dauer (Snohomish) def. Mia Tan (Kentwood) 8-5 Girls Gold Doubles

Minh Nguyen (Kentridge) and Grace Tram (Seattle Christian) def. Morgan Gibson (Snohomish) and Amelie Everett (Sehome) 6-2, 6-4

Consolation: Ella Smith and Caitlin Raymond (Seattle Prep) def. Margot Ebel and Elise Lydon (Seattle Prep) 8-1 Mixed Gold Doubles

L. Madath and Rylie Gettmann (Shorewood) def. X. Gordon & Addie Streidl (Lakeside) 6-1, 6-7, 10-5

Consolation: M. Gibson and Zack Binz (Shorewood) def. A. Mignogna and Jacob Mignogna (Shorewood) 8-6 Boys Silver Singles

Steinar Farmer (Bush) def. Lysander Wilson (UPrep) 6-2, 6-3

Consolation: Shaurya Kahlon (Kamiak) def. Keagan Estes (Kamiak) 8-1 Boys Silver Doubles

Colton Moores & Taron Allison (Snohomish) def. Evan Arora & Atticus Wilson-Novotny (Lincoln) 6-3, 6-0

Consolation: Thomas Scott & Levi Sullivan (Bothell) def. Eli Currah & Asher Martin (Shorecrest) 8-6 Girls Silver Singles

Hannah Scott (UPrep) def. Morgan Gibson (Snohomish) 6-4, 1-6, 11-9

Consolation: Chloe Masters (Holy Names) def. Addy Falkin (Shorewood) 8-2 Girls Silver Doubles

H. Scott & Chloe Thurber (Roosevelt) def. Zoe Farrell & C. Masters (Holy Names) 6-3, 6-2

Consolation: Noelle Larson & Ellasyn Beaver (Snohomish) def. Honora Maude (Holy Names) & Aurelia Wu (Roosevelt) 8-6 Boys Bronze Singles

Cooper Garnett (Roosevelt) def. Isaac Binz (Einstein) 6-7, 6-4, 11-9

Consolation: Declan Darling (Ballard) def. Logan Boetjer (Mountlake Terrace) 8-5 Girls Bronze Singles

Parker Masters (Blanchet) def. Kiki Punke (Seattle Prep) 6-3, 1-6, 10-6

Consolation: Sophia Nguyen (Shorewood) def. Brooke Ashbach (Lakeside) 8-6 Girls Bronze Doubles

Punke & Angie Wang (Seattle Prep) round robin winners

Minh Nguyen from Kentridge and Grace Tram from Seattle Christian High School claimed the Girls Gold Doubles title 6-2, 6-4 over Morgan Gibson from Snohomish and Amelie Everett from Sehome.The Shoreline Slam was inspired by the Snohomish Summer Smash, an annual tournament created ten years ago for tennis players looking to compete in the off season against their high school peers.

Madath and, a recent graduate of Shorewood, defended their Boys Gold Doubles title with a score of 6-1, 7-6 over Lucas Walburn (the reigning 2A Boys Singles State Champion) and Tyler Stimmel from Columbia River High School.