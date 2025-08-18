Join Kellogg Clean Up Day August 28, 2025
Monday, August 18, 2025
Paired with Kellogg Kick Off, we will also be tidying our landscaping, pulling weeds, and laying mulch to help beautify our campus. Join in to help us make Kellogg sparkle and shine before our students are back
How to Get Involved:
- Volunteer - We need hands! Whether you can spare an hour or the whole window, your participation will make a difference.
- Donate - Donate here to Kellogg PTSA to help us purchase mulch and materials!
- Spread the Word- Invite fellow parents, friends, and family members to join!
Items to bring, if available:
- Garden gloves,
- Wheelbarrow,
- Shovels and rakes for spreading mulch,
- Trucks or vehicles to help haul yard waste
To help us know how many folks we have joining, please RSVP and complete Sign Up Form here!
Kellogg Middle School 16045 25th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
0 comments:
Post a Comment