Join Kellogg Clean Up Day August 28, 2025

Monday, August 18, 2025


Join us for Kellogg Clean Up Day - Thursday August 28, 2025 - 4-7pm (During Kick Off)

Paired with Kellogg Kick Off, we will also be tidying our landscaping, pulling weeds, and laying mulch to help beautify our campus. Join in to help us make Kellogg sparkle and shine before our students are back 

How to Get Involved:
  1. Volunteer - We need hands! Whether you can spare an hour or the whole window, your participation will make a difference.
  2. Donate - Donate here to Kellogg PTSA to help us purchase mulch and materials!
  3. Spread the Word- Invite fellow parents, friends, and family members to join!

Items to bring, if available:
  • Garden gloves, 
  • Wheelbarrow, 
  • Shovels and rakes for spreading mulch, 
  • Trucks or vehicles to help haul yard waste

To help us know how many folks we have joining, please RSVP and complete Sign Up Form here!

Kellogg Middle School 16045 25th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155


Posted by DKH at 1:08 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  