Shoreline Chamber of Commerce Community Partner Award



At the 2025 Shoreline Business and Champion Awards on Friday evening, August 15, 2025 the Community Partner award was presented to the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) At the 2025 Shoreline Business and Champion Awards on Friday evening, August 15, 2025 the Community Partner award was presented to the Small Business Development Center (SBDC)

The Community Partner Award honors a community organization whose collaboration with the Chamber strengthens local businesses through impactful programs, shared values, and meaningful support that improves opportunities for business success in Shoreline and the surrounding area.





This year’s recipient is an outstanding example of that spirit of partnership. Both the City of Shoreline and the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce made it a priority to bring the Small Business Development Center — SBDC — to our community.





The SBDC provides one-on-one, confidential, and no-cost advising to entrepreneurs and business owners, guiding them through every phase of small business development — from launch, to growth, to long-term success.





Their work has been a game-changer for our business community, giving Shoreline businesses the tools, resources, and confidence to thrive. SBDC has been a truly incredible partner.



