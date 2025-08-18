Governor Ferguson appoints Angela Ramirez as Secretary of Department of Social and Health Services

Ramirez recently served as federal Health and Human Services chief of staff



Governor Bob Ferguson has appointed Angela Ramirez as Washington’s new Secretary of the Department of Social and Health Services, effective September 22, 2025.

Angela Ramirez new head of DSHS Ramirez recently served as chief of staff at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through January 20. Since January, she has advised on several projects.



Ramirez’s experience spans more than two decades across local, state and federal government. In her recent role at HHS, she coordinated one of the largest federal departments with over 90,000 employees and a $1.7 trillion budget — the largest of any federal agency.





Ramirez led department-wide initiatives, advised the Secretary and senior officials, and steered policy and personnel strategies on issues ranging from reproductive health to behavioral health and workforce development.





“I am deeply honored to serve as Secretary of the Department of Social and Health Services,” Ramirez said. “I’ve spent my entire career in public service, and I’ve come to realize it is a part of who I am. As the daughter of farmworkers who both experienced homelessness, I understand how life-changing public systems can be when they truly support people.

"Whether someone needs housing, a job, mental health care, or simply the dignity of choice — I believe in the power of government to help individuals shape their own lives.

"I thank Governor Ferguson for the opportunity to serve the people of Washington, and I look forward to joining an agency so deeply committed to meeting people where they are and helping them move forward.”



Before leading HHS as chief of staff and, prior to that, deputy chief of staff, Ramirez served as a Special Assistant to the President in the White House, shaping legislative efforts such as the American Rescue Plan.





She also served as senior staff on the Biden Presidential Transition and on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Her positions during her 18 years as Congressional staff included serving as executive director of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and chief of staff to then-Assistant Speaker Ben Ray Luján, playing pivotal roles in leadership, legislation and campaign strategy.



Ramirez is a graduate of Princeton University, where she earned a degree in political economy and a certificate in Spanish language and literature.





Her early career included a fellowship in the California State Senate and roles in policy analysis and local justice systems. Her community service has included volunteering at Charlie’s Place, teaching English as a second language, and mentoring with Big Brothers Big Sisters. She was named to Politico’s Power List and has been recognized as a key Congressional staffer in the National Journal.



The appointment follows a competitive national search drawing candidates from more than 11 states.



