Personal Finance Lecture Series at the Senior Activity Center begins September 8, 2025

Join us this September for an empowering and informative lecture series designated specifically for older adults navigating the unique financial challenges and opportunities that come with life’s later chapters.

COST - FREE

LOCATION - Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE Bldg. G

PARKING - Free parking south of the building in the lot bordering NE 185th.

REGISTRATION – Please contact the Senior Center so they know how many attendees to prepare for. 206-365 1536





Lecture 1: Master your Money [budgeting and saving]







DATE – September 8, 2025

TIME - 2:00 – 3:30 PM

Lecture 2: Wall Group Law Estate Planning Workshop Create a Worry-Free Plan for you and your heirs This presentation provides practical strategies for creating and maintaining a personal budget, focusing on tracking income, controlling expenses, and setting realistic financial goals. It also covers effective saving techniques to build emergency funds and prepare for future investments or major purchases. - Brought to you by Seattle Credit Union







DATE – September 15, 2025

TIME - 1:00 – 2:30 PM

Lecture 3: Frauds and Scams - presented by Seattle Credit Union Join Wall Group Law for an Estate Planning workshop led by an attorney, aimed at providing you with essential knowledge on topics such as power of attorney, wills vs. trusts, probate avoidance and long-term care cost. With the goal to help ensure peace of mind for you and your heirs. Bring your questions and learn from this interactive presentation.







DATE – September 29, 2025

TIME - 1:00 – 2:30 PM



Join a financial expert from Seattle Credit Union to learn valuable tools and tips for recognizing and potentially avoiding common frauds and scams

From managing retirement income to protecting against scams and planning for future care, each session offers practical tips and expert advice to help you feel more confident and in control of your financial future.