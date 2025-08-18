Personal Finance Lecture Series at the Senior Activity Center begins September 8, 2025

Monday, August 18, 2025

Financial challenges for seniors
Join us this September for an empowering and informative lecture series designated specifically for older adults navigating the unique financial challenges and opportunities that come with life’s later chapters.

From managing retirement income to protecting against scams and planning for future care, each session offers practical tips and expert advice to help you feel more confident and in control of your financial future.

  • COST - FREE
  • LOCATION - Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE Bldg. G
  • PARKING - Free parking south of the building in the lot bordering NE 185th.
  • REGISTRATION – Please contact the Senior Center so they know how many attendees to prepare for. 206-365 1536

Lecture 1: Master your Money [budgeting and saving]

This presentation provides practical strategies for creating and maintaining a personal budget, focusing on tracking income, controlling expenses, and setting realistic financial goals. It also covers effective saving techniques to build emergency funds and prepare for future investments or major purchases. - Brought to you by Seattle Credit Union
  • DATE – September 8, 2025
  • TIME - 2:00 – 3:30 PM

Lecture 2: Wall Group Law Estate Planning Workshop Create a Worry-Free Plan for you and your heirs

Join Wall Group Law for an Estate Planning workshop led by an attorney, aimed at providing you with essential knowledge on topics such as power of attorney, wills vs. trusts, probate avoidance and long-term care cost. With the goal to help ensure peace of mind for you and your heirs. Bring your questions and learn from this interactive presentation.
  • DATE – September 15, 2025
  • TIME - 1:00 – 2:30 PM

Lecture 3: Frauds and Scams - presented by Seattle Credit Union 

Join a financial expert from Seattle Credit Union to learn valuable tools and tips for recognizing and potentially avoiding common frauds and scams
  • DATE – September 29, 2025
  • TIME - 1:00 – 2:30 PM


