Current status of 145th freeway roundabouts

Trains run every 12 minutes on the 1 Link

This is the 148th Transit Station.

Photo by David Carlos

You may recall that the city is building two roundabouts on N 145th - one on each side of the freeway to handle traffic leaving and entering I-5. The 148th Transit station is up and running just north of 145th and can be seen to the right in the photo.





This is the east side, looking south

Photo by David Carlos





This is a design published by the city of what the roundabouts will look like when they are operational.





It's a massive project involving multiple agencies and it has already run into some delays.







This is the west side of the freeway, looking west. Seattle is on the left and Shoreline is on the right.





This project was combined with the 145th corridor project. The City felt that having one general contractor for both projects would improve traffic control through the work zone and eliminate potential conflicts of having two contractors in the same area.







