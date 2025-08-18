Community Pride Shines at Celebrate Shoreline: “Why Shoreline Is My Happy Place”

Kate Ledbetter with her Happy Place booth at Celebrate Shoreline

During this year's Celebrate Shoreline, community members were invited to share what makes Shoreline their Happy Place. The responses were heartfelt, inspiring, and filled with love for the city and its people.













“The love, pride, and joy in this community is inspiring,” said Kate Ledbetter, Founder of Destination Shoreline. “We’re grateful to everyone who took the time to share their personal reasons for why Shoreline is their Happy Place.”

Plans are underway to showcase the entire collection publicly within the city so more residents can experience the beauty of these shared reflections. Details on the display location and timing will be announced soon. The collection of stories and reflections highlighted the deep sense of connection that makes Shoreline such a special place to live, work, and play.







The campaign, marked by the hashtag #ShorelineIsMyHappyPlace on Instagram, continues to grow as Shoreline residents and fans share their stories online and through community events.



About Destination Shoreline



Destination Shoreline is a community hub dedicated to celebrating the people, places, and events that make Shoreline, WA, unique. Through sharing, partnerships, and storytelling, Destination Shoreline fosters pride and connection throughout the community. Learn More at





From favorite places to cherished schools, local businesses, and the welcoming spirit of neighbors, Shoreline residents expressed the joy and pride they feel for their hometown.